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Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom

NEWS
26 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A pair of Gucci shoes valued at HK$11,000 were stolen from a restroom in the Times Square shopping mall in Causeway Bay on Saturday afternoon, prompting a police investigation.

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Shortly before 1pm today, a security guard at Times Square reported a theft to the police. A 48-year-old woman, surnamed Chan, had forgotten her pair of designer Gucci shoes in a restroom after using the facility.

When she realized her mistake and returned to retrieve them, the expensive footwear had already vanished.

Police officers arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. The case has been classified as "theft" and has been handed over to the sixth team of the Wan Chai police district for further follow-up.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

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