Iran claims US warships retreated after being 'locked on' in Persian Gulf

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US leaves Iran peace talks without a deal
17 hours ago
Vance in Islamabad for Iran talks overshadowed by mutual mistrust
11-04-2026 18:31 HKT
Iran's new supreme leader has severe and disfiguring wounds, sources say
11-04-2026 17:21 HKT
Five things to know about the US-Iran talks in Islamabad
10-04-2026 16:43 HKT
Exiled cartoonists give voice to Iran's silenced millions
10-04-2026 15:38 HKT
US-Iran ceasefire deal shows strain ahead of talks with oil flows squeezed
10-04-2026 13:03 HKT
Lego-style memes troll Trump after fragile US-Iran truce
10-04-2026 12:48 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT