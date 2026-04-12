Police host national security fun day with AI learning platform for students

In support of National Security Education Day, the Hong Kong Police Force hosted National Security Education Day 2026 cum Hong Kong Police Force Fun Day on Sunday, where a local technology company showcased an AI interactive platform designed for primary school students to learn national security information.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event, held at the “Little Grape”-themed park located at Harcourt Garden in Admiralty, aims to deepen public understanding of the white paper “Hong Kong: Safeguarding China’s National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems” and raise awareness of national security. It also seeks to help the public better understand the police’s role in safeguarding national security.

During the event, there was a series of performances, including a music performance by the Police Band Cadet, a fencing demonstration by the Junior Police Call, a popular police dog show, magic shows, as well as Chinese music and dance performances.

The venue also featured the “NSpeed Promotional Truck” and “NSafe Voyage,” a national security education exhibition zone resembling a vessel, which presented national security information in an engaging way.

In addition to traditional exhibitions, this year’s event incorporated innovative technology elements. Hong Kong Qianfan Technology set up a booth at the venue to display the newly launched “NSmarties AI Interactive Platform.”

The platform mainly targets primary school students and, unlike passive reading, allows them to participate in quiz games and learn national security knowledge through an interactive, immersive experience.

The company said the platform also includes features for generating storybooks and short videos, intending to help the younger generation learn national security knowledge more comprehensively through innovative technological tools.