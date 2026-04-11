Trump threatens China with 50% tariff if it helps Iran

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened China with "staggering" new tariffs on its goods entering the United States if Beijing provides military assistance to Iran during the Middle East war.

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"If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 percent tariff, which is a staggering -- that's a staggering amount," Trump told Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

The US leader is scheduled to visit Beijing next month for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, after delaying an earlier summit because of the war against Iran.

AFP