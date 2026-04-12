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HK officials warn of lingering 'soft resistance' threat at national security event

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong's social order has returned to normal, but "soft resistance" still exists and citizens should not let their guard down, Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing warned on Sunday.

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Speaking at the National Security Education Day 2026 and Hong Kong Police Force Fun Day event held at Harcourt Garden in Admiralty, Cheuk cautioned that some "ill-intentioned people" are still waiting for opportunities to cause trouble.

"Once citizens have opinions on certain issues or policies, they will exploit the issue and fan the flames, intending to stir up dissatisfaction with the government and plunge Hong Kong into chaos again," Cheuk said.

He reiterated that national security concerns the well-being of 1.4 billion compatriots, including the people of Hong Kong, and serves as the cornerstone of the country’s peace and stability.

Citing the white paper on “Hong Kong: Safeguarding China’s National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems,” Cheuk emphasized that safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests remains the overarching principle of the “one country, two systems” policy.

The Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming described national security as being fundamental to daily life.

"National security is like air and sunlight. You don't feel it strongly when you benefit from it, but you can't survive if you lose it," Chow said. 

He expressed hope that through National Security Education Day, the public would better understand and embrace these principles and work together to safeguard the nation's stability.

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