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NEWS

Eric Chan applauds Scout Association’s role in national security and youth growth

NEWS
43 mins ago
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Since the release of the Youth Development Blueprint in 2022, the Hong Kong government has rolled out more than 160 concrete actions and over a hundred new measures, aiming to keep pace with the times and better support youths’ development needs, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said on Sunday. 

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His remarks were made at the Hong Kong Scout 115th Anniversary - National Security cum Joint Band Performance & Carnival, which was held by the Scout Association of Hong Kong over two days at the Soccer Pitches of Victoria Park to mark the association’s 115th anniversary and coincided with the National Security Education Day on April 15.

In his speech at the ceremony, Chan noted that the carnival is not only a grand celebration of the 115th anniversary of the association but also a stage to showcase the patriotic sentiments of Hong Kong’s young people. 

With more than 48,000 young members, the association is also one of the important strategic partners of the Strive and Rise Programme. Over the years, it has united young people, promoted their growth and success, and won recognition and support from all sectors of society, he said. 

He noted that the association has always helped young people learn independence, cooperation, and responsibility through diversified systematic training. 

In recent years, it has also focused on promoting national education activities, enabling members to deeply understand the country’s history, culture, and development, and fostering their sense of national identity and belonging.

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“These efforts are fully consistent with the government’s youth development vision to nurture a new generation that loves the country and Hong Kong, possesses a global perspective, and maintains aspirations and positive thinking,” he said.

He added that national security is not just about border defense or military affairs, but also includes cultural security, cyber security, and economic security, and it is closely related to everyone’s life.  

He noted that the event conveys national security awareness to young people in a lively and vivid way through band performances and activity booths, a practice that is worthy of appreciation.

Chief Commissioner of the association Wilson Lai Wai-sang stated that the Hong Kong scouts have upheld their spirit and national responsibility for 115 years, growing alongside the city while focusing on youth development. He thanked seniors, parents, and local groups for their support and blessings, which drive the movement forward.

Lai emphasized that the scouts prioritize character, service, and a global outlook, noting that a stable environment is vital for youth growth. Aligned with the government’s Youth Development Blueprint, the association uses five domains of moral, intellectual, physical, social, and aesthetic education to nurture responsible, visionary, and healthy pillars of society who care for the country—a mission the scouts have upheld for over a century.

The ceremony also included a religious blessing session, where 7 religious leaders respectively offered blessings for Hong Kong and the 115th anniversary of the Scout Association of Hong Kong. 

There was also a joint band performance session, featuring combined performances by the disciplined services bands and the Hong Kong Scout Band, as well as separate performances by the Hong Kong Police Band, the Correctional Services Department Marching Band, the Immigration Department Band, the Customs and Excise Band, and the Hong Kong Scout Band.

Eric ChanScout Association of Hong Kong

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