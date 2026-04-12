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Cutting off the puff: Experts push for tighter controls on construction sites and e-smoking

NEWS
1 hour ago
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In an attempt to push for a "smoke-free city”, experts are calling for continued efforts to help citizens quit smoking, especially in the construction industry.

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Their comments came as tighter rules on the possession of alternative smoking materials in public—including e-cigarette pods, heated tobacco products, and herbal cigarettes—are set to take effect on April 30.

Loopholes in only banning the e-cigarette pods

Speaking on a radio program on Sunday morning, Henry Tong Sau-chai, chairperson of the Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health, urged a complete ban on possessing e-cigarette devices, calling the perception that e-cigarettes are "less harmful" misleading.

(File photo)
(File photo)

He pointed out that e-cigarettes contain more than 1,000 harmful chemicals not found in traditional cigarettes, with many linked to cancer and respiratory diseases.

With the current law only prohibiting e-cigarette pods, Tong also expressed concern that young people may use e-cigarettes to consume drugs.

He reiterated the council's commitment to pushing for a full ban on possessing e-cigarette devices, suggesting the government review and increase the tobacco tax from its current 63 percent to the World Health Organization's recommended 75 percent.

Looking ahead, he expressed hopes to see a "smoke-free generation" policy, which gradually raises the minimum age for the sale of tobacco products.

Menthol cigarettes and construction workers in focus

Meanwhile, Sophia Chan Siu-chee, former Secretary for Food and Health and now director of the Hong Kong University Primary Care Academy, reported on the same program that Hong Kong's smoking rate has dropped from 10.2 percent to 8.5 percent.

(File photo)
(File photo)

In other words, over 100,000 smokers have lowered their risk of serious disease and protected the health of at least 100,000 families in the city. 

However, Chan called for further controls to facilitate progress, citing that alternatives such as menthol-flavored traditional cigarettes might attract new smokers, especially among women and young people.

She also expressed concerns about smoking in the construction industry, as data shows higher non-accidental death rates among smoking workers.

Chan pointed to the two pilot "Construction for Health: Quit Now" initiatives, which have reached about 80 workers through on-site education and referrals to quit-smoking plans.

"If the government strengthens policies, all sectors and citizens unite to work together, Hong Kong can keep moving toward a smoke-free future," she said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Tong said this year's "Quit to Win" smoke-free community campaign will focus on recruiting construction workers, using incentives such as prize draws for those who successfully quit.

He added that the council will also partner with the Construction Industry Council (CIC), sending traditional Chinese and Western medicine practitioners and experts from Pok Oi Hospital to construction sites to provide smoking cessation services.

smokinge-cigaretteHenry Tong Sau-chaiSophia Chan Siu-chee

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