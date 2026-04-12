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NEWS

Customs youth delegation completes five-day cultural exchange tour of Tianjin

NEWS
30 mins ago
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A total number of members of the Hong Kong Customs' youth program, "Customs YES," have completed a five-day cultural exchange trip to Tianjin aimed at deepening their understanding of the nation's history and technological advancements. 

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The tour, titled "Where Rivers Meet the Sea: Customs History and Culture Exploration Tour to Tianjin," was co-organized with the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong and ran from Tuesday (Apr 7) to Saturday.


The delegation first visited the Tianjin Xingang Customs Command Centre to learn about Tianjin's important historical role in external trade and shipping, and to understand the latest developments of modern customs in safeguarding national security and building Smart Customs.

Members were also briefed on the Smart Tianjin Port, gaining insights into the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous driving and high-precision positioning in the smart port, as well as the innovative advantages of green port construction.

The delegation then visited Airbus (Tianjin) Final Assembly Company Limited to learn about the final assembly process of A320-family aircraft and advanced aviation manufacturing technologies. 

Subsequently, the delegation visited the "Uprising of the Two Airlines" Exhibition Hall, gaining a deeper understanding of its significance to the country's civil aviation development, as well as the latest advancements in national aviation technology.

During the trip, members visited the Master Kong Dream Exploration Park to learn about the development of modern food industries and the achievements of national brands in food safety and research and development. 

They also paid a visit to Nankai University to engage in exchanges with local students, strengthening ties between the youths of the two places.

The delegation also explored multiple historical and cultural landmarks during the tour, including the Memorial to Zhou Enlai and Deng Yingchao, Tianjin Huoyuanjia School and Jingwumen Chinese Wulin Park.

This study tour received partial funding from the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Youth Development Commission.

Hong Kong Customs

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