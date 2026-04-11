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NEWS

HK job seeker loses $4m in elaborate recruitment scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(AI generate image for illustration)
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Police are warning of a sharp rise in online job scams after more than 60 cases were reported in the last two weeks alone, with total losses exceeding HK$16 million. In the most severe case, a local woman was tricked into taking out HK$4 million in loans as part of a sophisticated fake employment scheme.

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The Hong Kong Police Force has highlighted the escalating problem of recruitment fraud, which is increasingly luring in unsuspecting job seekers.

The recent surge in cases underscores the evolving tactics used by scammers to exploit individuals looking for work online.

The case involving the HK$4 million loss began when the victim submitted her resume to several online job platforms. She was soon contacted via WhatsApp by a person claiming to be from a recruitment agency, offering her a role as an administrative clerk.

The scammer explained that their company was involved in the luxury watch trade and assigned her the task of compiling watch prices from various major websites. After she completed the work, the fraudster informed her that her salary would only be paid in a lump sum after all assigned tasks were finished.

About a month later, the scammer escalated the deception, claiming the company's bank accounts had been frozen.

They then manipulated the victim into taking out personal loans from multiple finance companies and banks, ostensibly to help the company pay for goods. The scammer falsely promised that the company would later assist her in having the loan records expunged.

Trusting the fake employer, the woman took out loans totaling HK$4 million and deposited the funds into several bank accounts as directed.

She only realized she had been the victim of an elaborate scam when she never received her salary and was left with massive debt.

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