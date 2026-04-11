Wang Fuk Court residents begin return amid safety warnings, logistical support

Starting Saturday, residents of the fire-damaged Wang Fuk Court are permitted to return to their apartments to collect their belongings under strict safety protocols. The government has mobilized a large-scale, cross-departmental effort to ensure the process is safe and handled with flexibility, while also cautioning residents, particularly the elderly, to be mindful of their physical limits.

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Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Alice Mak Mei-kuen, confirmed that a cross-departmental team, coordinated by the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, will oversee the residents' return.

Each household is allowed a maximum of four people to enter the building for a period of up to three hours to retrieve their possessions.

Mak specifically addressed the offer of free exoskeleton equipment to help residents climb the stairs, reminding them to exercise caution.

She stressed that even with the assistance of these devices, physical effort is still required, and urged elderly residents and those with limited physical ability to carefully assess their own condition before attempting the climb.

Highlighting the significant safety concerns, Mak described the post-fire condition of the building, noting that stair treads are damaged and handrails could be hazardous.

She acknowledged the immense mental and emotional pressure on the residents, stating that their safety is the top priority.

The Home Affairs Department will be on-site to assist with registering and distributing supplies. Logistical support will also be provided, such as offering carts to help residents transport heavier items to vehicles.

Regarding the building's management issues, Mak explained that since the previous management company's contract expired last December, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau has legally appointed "Hop On Management Company Limited" as the new building manager.

The new firm is currently processing the handover of over 800,000 documents and is preparing to arrange refunds for owners who had previously paid fees for major repairs.

The new manager will hold a briefing session to explain the refund arrangements and other contractual matters to the owners, with the Home Affairs Department providing assistance throughout the process.