Causeway Bay standoff resolved after nearly two hours, major traffic disruption eases

A tense two-hour standoff in Causeway Bay concluded peacefully on Friday afternoon when a 19-year-old girl, who had been threatening to jump from a rooftop on Yee Wo Street, was safely persuaded to return to solid ground.

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The incident had caused significant traffic chaos across the bustling district, bringing tram services to a halt and rerouting numerous bus lines.

Central District paralysed

The drama began around 2pm this afternoon when residents reported seeing a young woman in a dangerous position on the rooftop of Hong Kong Mansion.

Emergency services quickly descended on the scene, with firefighters deploying an air cushion below the building as a precautionary measure, while police negotiators engaged with the girl.

The critical operation led to extensive road closures and public transport diversions. Yee Wo Street, heading towards North Point, was entirely shut down near Jardine's Bazaar.

Tram services operating between Paterson Street and North Point Road were suspended in both directions.

The Transport Department confirmed that numerous Citybus and cross-harbour bus routes were forced to alter their paths, causing considerable delays for commuters throughout the afternoon.

Incident concludes

By approximately 3.45pm, the diligent efforts of police negotiators proved successful, and the young woman was safely brought back from the ledge.

Following her rescue, the Transport Department announced around 4.30pm that tram services between Paterson Street and North Point Road had resumed normal operations.

Affected bus routes were also gradually returning to their original paths. However, some lanes on Yee Wo Street near Jardine's Bazaar, heading towards North Point, remained closed for a period as emergency crews cleared the scene.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services..