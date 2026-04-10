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NEWS

$36,000 taken in suspected armed robbery at Wan Chai bank

NEWS
1 hour ago
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About HK$36,000 was taken in a suspected armed robbery at a Bank of East Asia branch in Wan Chai on Friday afternoon, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect.

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The incident occurred at around 12.26pm at the bank’s Harbour Centre branch on Gloucester Road, where a man reportedly entered the premises carrying what appeared to be a firearm and carried out the robbery.

Bank staff alerted police after the suspect fled the scene.

A large number of officers were deployed to the area, with the scene cordoned off as police conducted a search operation. Authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

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