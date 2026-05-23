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Shenzhou-23 launches successfully, HK's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying reports 'feeling good'

NEWS
39 mins ago
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The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft was successfully launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11.08pm on Sunday, carrying three astronauts including Lai Ka-ying, who becomes the first Hong Kong astronaut to travel into space.

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The crew, commanded by Zhu Yangzhu, also includes Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai, a former Hong Kong police superintendent selected as a payload specialist.

After the launch, Lai reported back to ground control that she was feeling well. At around 11.30pm, Li Benqi of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre announced that the Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft had entered its planned orbit and the launch mission was a complete success.

A departure ceremony was held at the launch centre earlier in the evening, with Under Secretary for Security Michael Cheuk, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong, and other officials waving flags as the astronauts departed. Lai was seen waving especially to Sun as she passed by.

Photo: Reuters
Screenshot from CCTV footage
Screenshot from CCTV footage
Screenshot from CCTV footage
Screenshot from CCTV footage
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Screenshot from CCTV footage
Screenshot from CCTV footage
Screenshot from CCTV footage

After boarding a bus to the launchpad, the astronauts each shouted their own slogans before entering the capsule. Lai was the first to enter the return module, followed by her crewmates.

The China Manned Space Agency announced that the space station combination is in good condition and ready for docking with the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

During their mission, the crew will conduct over 100 scientific and applied projects in areas including space life sciences, space materials science, microgravity fluid physics, space medicine and new space technologies.

Shenzhou-23 Hong Kong astronaut Lai Ka-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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