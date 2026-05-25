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NEWS

Elderly woman, 79, strangled and robbed in To Kwa Wa

NEWS
7 mins ago
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A 79-year-old woman was robbed by a man who put her in a chokehold and dragged her to a staircase at I-Feng Mansions on To Kwa Wa Road on Sunday evening, police said.

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The woman, surnamed Wang, had taken the lift home with the suspect. When she reached her flat, the man grabbed her by the neck and took her to the staircase, where he stole her handbag containing her identity card, Octopus card and HK$500 in cash. A neighbour called police after learning of the incident.

Officers arrived to find the suspect had fled. Police are searching for a man aged about 20 to 30, wearing a grey top, black trousers and white sneakers. The case has been classified as robbery and is being handled by the Kowloon City district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made. The woman was not injured.

To Kwa Wan robbery elderly victim

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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