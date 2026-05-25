Elderly woman, 79, strangled and robbed in To Kwa Wa

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Highwood phase 2 unveils latest price list for 50 units
19-05-2026 19:12 HKT
URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday
12-05-2026 19:48 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood entries first round for 150 units on Saturday
10-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Highwood phase 2 records 20 times oversubscription for 150 units
07-05-2026 15:16 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood receives 2,350 checks for 150 units
06-05-2026 16:23 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood unveils 158 units for Saturday tender sale
05-05-2026 21:33 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood to unveil first price list soon: Henderson
29-04-2026 16:34 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT