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NEWS

Peggy Wong claims she 'rushed to fire scene at first moment' in new work report

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Tai Po District Councillor Peggy Wong Pik-kiu, who faced public scrutiny following a fatal fire at Wang Fuk Court last November, has addressed her actions during the disaster in her recently published 2025 work report.

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In the document, Wong asserts that she "rushed to the scene at the first moment to assist with evacuation and diversion" when the deadly blaze broke out on November 26 of last year.

She also notes her subsequent work assisting the Tai Po District Office with emergency relief, including arranging meals, distributing supplies, and organizing temporary accommodation for affected residents.

An examination of the work reports shows that all 22 members of the Tai Po District Council mentioned their support efforts related to the incident. Wong’s individual report indicates she handled a total of 1,079 public inquiries or requests for assistance throughout the year.

The published reports also offer a glimpse into the varied workloads among councillors in other districts.

In the Sai Kung district, Angel Chong Nga-ting, who gained attention last year when she was praised for choosing Peking University over an offer from a UK university, handled 642 cases.

Her activities included organizing the 9+2 Coffee Fest and various community events.

In contrast, Christine Fong Kwok-shan, from the same district, reported handling or referring a total of 4,092 cases—a caseload more than six times greater than that of her colleague, Chong.

Wang Fuk Court

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