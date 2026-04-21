logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Wang Sun House residents return home for second day to retrieve belongings

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Residents of Wang Sun House in Wang Fuk Court continue to return to their fire-damaged homes on Tuesday morning, with many expressing a deep desire to retrieve items of sentimental value and bid a final farewell.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrangement began at 9am with many residents registering at the community hall before being escorted to the building.

One resident, surnamed Cheung, arrived with his grandmother, who had recently been discharged from the hospital. They had lived together in a mid-floor unit in Wang Sun House before the fire. 

He explained that his grandmother was not well enough to climb the stairs, so he planned to use a video call to show her the condition of their apartment.

"I haven't seen any photos of our unit, so I don't know what to expect," Cheung said. "I hope to retrieve all our precious and memorable items and to say goodbye to our home." 

He also added that he felt the three-hour time slot was insufficient and would request another opportunity to return.

Another resident, identified as Ah Keung, hoped to retrieve his wife's gold dowry from their flat. He had registered a group of four family members to go upstairs, with a clear plan to divide the work between the living room and bedrooms to maximize their time. 

He shared that on the day of the fire, a neighbor had saved his wife's life by banging on their door, *and hoped to* see the neighbor to express his gratitude in person.

The determination to return was also strong in an elderly man who had lived in Wang Fuk Court for over 40 years. He took a free shuttle bus provided by the authorities from *the* Tai Po Market MTR station. 

Knowing the climb to his 18th-floor apartment would be strenuous, he brought a walking stick to assist him. The man said that despite the difficulty, he wanted to go back to "fulfill his wish." 

Having seen photos *shown by* a social worker *of his home "all* black" and nearly "completely burnt out," he returned without any bags or carts, anticipating a total loss.

Wang Fuk Court

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Peggy Wong claims she 'rushed to fire scene at first moment' in new work report
NEWS
09-04-2026 19:50 HKT
HK races to start five-year plan public consultation this quarter: John Lee
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two fatal crashes within four minutes leave two women dead
NEWS
2 hours ago
John Lee supports serious prediction platform risk assessment before introducing basketball betting
NEWS
2 hours ago
Legends from the four participating clubs - (from left) Shaun Wright-Phillips, Christian Vieri, Roberto Di Matteo, and Edgar Davids attended the HKFF press conference on Tuesday.
Hong Kong Football Festival returns with Manchester City, Inter, Chelsea and Juventus in August
NEWS
3 hours ago
Morning Recap - April 21, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
2 kilograms of cannabis seized in Sau Mau Ping traffic stop, driver arrested
NEWS
10 hours ago
Woman, 30, arrested over $1.4m etomidate drug lab in Yuen Long
NEWS
11 hours ago
Customs seizes $2m cannabis buds at airport, woman arrested
NEWS
13 hours ago
Twin lighting fairs spotlight smart controls and eco-friendly solutions
NEWS
17 hours ago
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File photo)
Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.