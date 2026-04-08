logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

'Not a single drop of water': Plumber confirms fire tanks were dry a month before Wang Fuk Court fire

NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

A plumber testified Wednesday that all five fire tanks at Wang Fuk Court were "completely empty" during renovation work — about a month before the estate's deadly blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The testimony came during the independent committee's second round of public hearings this morning, with four witnesses scheduled to appear.

Among them was Tong Hing-lun, a plumber who joined Victory Fire Engineering in 2015 and said he had been involved in the estate's fire system since 2016.

The hearing heard that Tong found the emptied water tanks after attempting to test new fire hose nozzle installations at three blocks between October 16 and 17 last year.

Under cross-examination, Tong admitted he only personally checked tanks at three buildings — Wang Yan, Wang Tao and Wang Sun House — adding"there was not a single drop of water."

He stated that he found new tiles and construction tools inside the tanks, believing tiling work was underway.

After finding no water in the remaining five blocks the next day, Tong informed Lam Man-yan, a technical officer at ISS EastPoint Properties Limited, who told him the water had been drained for remedial work.

When asked why he instructed his colleague to reopen the water supply despite knowing the tanks were empty, Tong explained it was their standard precautionary procedure.

Tong claimed that he informed Chung Kit-man, a director and engineer at Victory Fire, stating that Lam had confirmed a shutdown notice had been posted.

However, Tong later admitted that he never followed up further on whether the tanks had been refilled, nor on whether the shutdown notice was properly in place—and that Chung did not instruct him to do so.

The hearing also saw WhatsApp messages between Chung and Cheng Tsz-ying, a property officer at ISS, regarding the emptied water tanks last October.

Chung told Cheng he couldn't finish the job without water and asked if the tank had been refilled, which she confirmed it had, sending 15 photos of the full tank — though most were taken in August or September, nearly two months earlier.

Suspicious, Chung forwarded the photos to a work group chat, writing “These aren't right. Useless."

Chung told the committee he wanted workers to check again whether the tanks had been refilled during remedial work in mid-November, but it was not carried out.

He admitted he simply requested documents and relied on accounts from frontline colleagues during the renovation, but insisted communication takes two sides.

When pressed on whether he should have paid more attention to the fire system, Chung acknowledged the practice as "not ideal" — but insisted: "We didn't close the fire tank valves."

Asked how things could be improved, Chung said he should have made more time for supervision despite his busy schedule.

He also agreed that the Fire Services Department should tighten regulations and that the licensing system should be stricter.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Police warn of online shopping scams after victim loses $500,000 in fuel card fraud
NEWS
2 hours ago
Law Society assists 600 victims of Wang Fuk Court fire through legal hotline
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man arrested over leak of 56,000 patients’ data in Hospital Authority breach
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
3 hours ago
Law Society to visit Beijing next week to deepen legal cooperation
NEWS
3 hours ago
HKUST student sentenced to 12 months’ probation for upskirting on campus 
NEWS
3 hours ago
Ripples of oil price surge reach the bathroom shelf
NEWS
3 hours ago
HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 
NEWS
6 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
20 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File Photo)
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
NEWS
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.