Ripples of oil price surge reach the bathroom shelf

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Toilet paper prices in Hong Kong are expected to increase this month as rising oil prices, driven by global instability, push up transportation costs, according to Lam Wai-man, chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Pharmacy.

Lam said details of the price adjustment are still under discussion, but he believes an increase is inevitable.

He noted that many suppliers are facing a challenging operating environment, but are making a collective effort to delay price hikes for as long as possible in order to avoid further dampening consumer sentiment amid the economic downturn.

Lam added that the impact of higher oil prices is likely to extend beyond toilet paper to a range of petroleum-based products, including laundry detergent, bleach, rubber gloves, plastic bottles and even spirits bottles.

Despite the cost pressures, he said suppliers currently hold sufficient inventory, meaning consumers are unlikely to see immediate price increases at the checkout for items such as detergents and plastic goods.

He added that future price adjustments will depend largely on how long and how severe the conflict in the Middle East becomes.