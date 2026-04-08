logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKUST student sentenced to 12 months’ probation for upskirting on campus 

NEWS
17 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

A male mathematics student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation for unlawful recording or observation of intimate parts Wednesday at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Magistrate Lau Suk-han warned the defendant that he was still a student at the time, and reminded him that he must follow the instructions of the probation officer, otherwise he could be re-sentenced.

The 22-year-old defendant, Lau Tin-man, a fourth-year mathematics student at HKUST, previously pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully filming or observing private parts. 

The charge alleges that on December 13, 2025, on the escalator of the Cheng Yu Tung Building at HKUST, the defendant operated a mobile phone under a lady’s clothing with intent to observe or photograph her private parts without consent.

The defendant must also comply if the probation officer deems it necessary to receive counseling, psychological or psychiatric treatment, or participate in group rehabilitation activities. Otherwise, he will be brought back to court for sentencing, potentially facing imprisonment.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Law Society to visit Beijing next week to deepen legal cooperation
NEWS
8 mins ago
Ripples of oil price surge reach the bathroom shelf
NEWS
41 mins ago
HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity
NEWS
1 hour ago
John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK to combat 'soft resistance' with six strategies, says security chief
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
School bus operators urge for govt subsidies amid soaring oil prices
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme
NEWS
3 hours ago
Fourth choking incident in four days as 91-year-old woman hospitalized
NEWS
3 hours ago
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
4 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
16 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
07-04-2026 16:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.