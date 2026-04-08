HKUST student sentenced to 12 months’ probation for upskirting on campus 

A male mathematics student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation for unlawful recording or observation of intimate parts Wednesday at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts.

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Magistrate Lau Suk-han warned the defendant that he was still a student at the time, and reminded him that he must follow the instructions of the probation officer, otherwise he could be re-sentenced.

The 22-year-old defendant, Lau Tin-man, a fourth-year mathematics student at HKUST, previously pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully filming or observing private parts.

The charge alleges that on December 13, 2025, on the escalator of the Cheng Yu Tung Building at HKUST, the defendant operated a mobile phone under a lady’s clothing with intent to observe or photograph her private parts without consent.

The defendant must also comply if the probation officer deems it necessary to receive counseling, psychological or psychiatric treatment, or participate in group rehabilitation activities. Otherwise, he will be brought back to court for sentencing, potentially facing imprisonment.