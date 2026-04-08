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John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu hoped that the legal sector would actively align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, as the blueprint will bring boundless opportunities to the industry.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Law Society of Hong Kong’s new premises at The Center, Central, on Wednesday, Lee noted that the 15th Five-Year Plan supports the city’s integration into the nation’s overall development and its elevation to an international legal and dispute resolution services center.

He encouraged legal professionals to continue showcasing Hong Kong’s strengths in providing internationalized, high-standard, and highly credible legal and dispute resolution services to the world.  

The city’s leader emphasized Hong Kong’s unique position as China’s only common law jurisdiction, boasting the world’s only bilingual legal framework in both Chinese and English.

With courts exercising independent judicial power and legal professionals renowned globally for their integrity, versatility, and professionalism, Hong Kong serves as a crucial bridge between the nation and the world, forming the cornerstone of its success as an international financial, shipping, and trade center.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok revealed that the Department of Justice is planning the construction of theHong Kong International Legal Service Building adjacent to the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) headquarters.

He said this project underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to providing enhanced infrastructure for Hong Kong’s legal and dispute resolution community.

Law Society of Hong KongJohn Lee15th Five-Year Plan

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