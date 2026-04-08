HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity

With the world's highest probability of living to 100, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) is recruiting 500 seniors aged 90 and above for a five-year study on healthy longevity.

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According to the university, participants will receive free blood tests and basic health checkups, as well as questionnaires to collect and analyze data on their lifestyle habits.

Through the biomarkers in blood, the researchers will gain a more comprehensive understanding of each participant's health — including brain health and function of blood vessels.

Combined with multiple blood testing and multi-omics data analysis platforms, as well as artificial intelligence models, the team expressed hope to identify biomarkers and molecular pathways behind healthy longevity.

The study also aims to systematically identify factors associated with longevity, particularly those that can be changed, in order to create a solid foundation for customized health management.

Additionally, the research team hopes to pinpoint genetic factors related to healthy longevity and establish a biosample database specifically for long-lived Chinese individuals.

Research Professor of Life Science at HKUST, Amy Fu Kit-yu stated that the first phase — the initial two years — will focus on recruiting, while the remaining time will be dedicated to analyzing the collected data.

Fu explained that blood testing was selected because it is generally easier and more acceptable for seniors and their families, while also providing a large amount of health-related information.

She noted that the data will also be used for comorbidity research, including studies on cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders, combining the findings with past research outcomes to develop new drugs.

However, she affirmed that the project will prioritize early risk identification and the delivery of personalized lifestyle recommendations.

HKUST added that participants will only need to undergo a one-time examination, ensuring they can take part comfortably.