logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

With the world's highest probability of living to 100, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) is recruiting 500 seniors aged 90 and above for a five-year study on healthy longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the university, participants will receive free blood tests and basic health checkups, as well as questionnaires to collect and analyze data on their lifestyle habits.

Through the biomarkers in blood, the researchers will gain a more comprehensive understanding of each participant's health — including brain health and function of blood vessels. 

Combined with multiple blood testing and multi-omics data analysis platforms, as well as artificial intelligence models, the team expressed hope to identify biomarkers and molecular pathways behind healthy longevity.

The study also aims to systematically identify factors associated with longevity, particularly those that can be changed, in order to create a solid foundation for customized health management.

Additionally, the research team hopes to pinpoint genetic factors related to healthy longevity and establish a biosample database specifically for long-lived Chinese individuals.

Research Professor of Life Science at HKUST, Amy Fu Kit-yu stated that the first phase — the initial two years — will focus on recruiting, while the remaining time will be dedicated to analyzing the collected data.

Fu explained that blood testing was selected because it is generally easier and more acceptable for seniors and their families, while also providing a large amount of health-related information.

She noted that the data will also be used for comorbidity research, including studies on cardiovascular disease and other metabolic disorders, combining the findings with past research outcomes to develop new drugs.

However, she affirmed that the project will prioritize early risk identification and the delivery of personalized lifestyle recommendations.

HKUST added that participants will only need to undergo a one-time examination, ensuring they can take part comfortably.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
John Lee urges legal sector to seize 15th Five-Year Plan opportunities
NEWS
24 mins ago
(File photo)
Sunny and hot weather to return Thu as temperatures climb to 30 degree 
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK to combat 'soft resistance' with six strategies, says security chief
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
School bus operators urge for govt subsidies amid soaring oil prices
NEWS
1 hour ago
Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme
NEWS
1 hour ago
Fourth choking incident in four days as 91-year-old woman hospitalized
NEWS
2 hours ago
Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services
NEWS
2 hours ago
DSE kicks off with visual arts exam as parents weigh AI’s impact on career choices
NEWS
3 hours ago
Government eyes Q2 tender for first plots in Hong Kong-Shenzhen innovation park
NEWS
3 hours ago
Thai man dies after collapsing in Mong Kok guesthouse
NEWS
3 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
15 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.