Law Society assists 600 victims of Wang Fuk Court fire through legal hotline

The Law Society of Hong Kong has handled around 600 cases through its free legal hotline set up for victims of the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, its president Roden Tong Man-lung said.

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Tong said the cases mainly involve five areas, including insurance, compensation claims and building management issues.

He added that 85 law firms are available to provide legal support to affected residents, with fees to be determined individually between the firms and their clients.

Separately, Tong said the Law Society will conduct an official visit to Beijing from next Monday to Thursday.

He noted that under the 15th Five-Year Plan, which supports Hong Kong in strengthening its competitive advantages and integrating into national development, the visit will include meetings with eight ministries and organizations.

The discussions will focus on how the legal profession can contribute to national development and further deepen legal cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong.

When asked about the government’s recent amendments to the implementation rules of the National Security Law, Tong said the Law Society has a dedicated committee that has carefully reviewed the details and, at present, does not see any impact.