Night Recap - April 8, 2026

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Man arrested over leak of 56,000 patients’ data in Hospital Authority breach

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A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent in connection with a data breach involving more than 56,000 patients, the Hospital Authority said.

School bus operators urge for govt subsidies amid soaring oil prices

The government has been urged to intervene and offer temporary subsidies as school bus operators face mounting operational pressure from surging international oil prices driven by ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme

A series of large-scale murals and street enhancements in Kowloon City is bringing fresh color to the district while highlighting its unique cultural identity as Hong Kong’s “Little Thailand.”

'Not a single drop of water': Plumber confirms fire tanks were dry a month before Wang Fuk Court fire

A plumber testified Wednesday that all five fire tanks at Wang Fuk Court were "completely empty" during renovation work — about a month before the estate's deadly blaze.

HK immigration chief Benson Kwok set for term extension

Hong Kong’s Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung is set to have his term extended to June next year, when the current government’s term ends, according to sources.

Business Today

CK Hutchison's Panama unit files arbitration against Maersk over ports takeover

Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison’s (0001) Panama unit has launched an arbitration against Maersk after the takeover of two strategic ports near the Panama Canal which are at the center of a legal battle that has embroiled Beijing and Washington.

The Pavilia Farm III to tender 98 units next Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), put 98 three- and four-bedroom units on sale via tender next Monday.

Global banks scale back China rate-cut calls, see policy rate on hold this year

Major global investment banks now expect China to keep official interest rates steady this year, scaling back earlier rate-cut calls, as the impact from the Middle East conflict appears limited, even as Beijing maintains a loose policy stance.

Hong Kong PMI declines to 49.3 in March amid tensions in the Middle East

The S&P Global Hong Kong purchasing managers index fell from 53.3 in February to 49.3 in March, dropping below the critical 50-point threshold, amid continued tensions in the Middle East region.

Hong Kong stocks close at three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire agreement

Hong Kong shares jumped to a three-week high on Wednesday as the US-Iran ceasefire agreement boosted investors' sentiment.

World/China

Taiwan opposition leader pledges reconciliation at memorial for founding father in China

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun pledged on Wednesday to channel the spirit of her party's founder Sun Yat-sen and seek reconciliation with China, offering praise at his tomb for the country's achievements following the communist revolution.

Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire, Iran says safe passage through Hormuz possible

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Greece to ban social media for under 15-year-olds: PM

Greece will ban access to social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027 Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Chinese sports authorities crack down on cyberbullying of diving prodigy Quan

Chinese swimming authorities said on Wednesday they have launched an investigation into cyberbullying of diving star Quan Hongchan, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, and reported the matter to police.

China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will travel to North Korea on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry said, aiming to deepen relations between the neighbours.