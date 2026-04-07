logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Night Recap - April 8, 2026

NEWS
07-04-2026 21:19 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Man arrested over leak of 56,000 patients’ data in Hospital Authority breach

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent in connection with a data breach involving more than 56,000 patients, the Hospital Authority said.

School bus operators urge for govt subsidies amid soaring oil prices

The government has been urged to intervene and offer temporary subsidies as school bus operators face mounting operational pressure from surging international oil prices driven by ongoing Middle East conflicts. 

Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme

A series of large-scale murals and street enhancements in Kowloon City is bringing fresh color to the district while highlighting its unique cultural identity as Hong Kong’s “Little Thailand.”

'Not a single drop of water': Plumber confirms fire tanks were dry a month before Wang Fuk Court fire

A plumber testified Wednesday that all five fire tanks at Wang Fuk Court were "completely empty" during renovation work — about a month before the estate's deadly blaze.

HK immigration chief Benson Kwok set for term extension

Hong Kong’s Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung is set to have his term extended to June next year, when the current government’s term ends, according to sources.

Business Today

CK Hutchison's Panama unit files arbitration against Maersk over ports takeover

Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison’s (0001) Panama unit has launched an arbitration against Maersk after the takeover of two strategic ports near the Panama Canal which are at the center of a legal battle that has embroiled Beijing and Washington.

The Pavilia Farm III to tender 98 units next Monday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), put 98 three- and four-bedroom units on sale via tender next Monday.

Global banks scale back China rate-cut calls, see policy rate on hold this year

Major global investment banks now expect China to keep official interest rates steady this year, scaling back earlier rate-cut calls, as the impact from the Middle East conflict appears limited, even as Beijing maintains a loose policy stance.

Hong Kong PMI declines to 49.3 in March amid tensions in the Middle East

The S&P Global Hong Kong purchasing managers index fell from 53.3 in February to 49.3 in March, dropping below the critical 50-point threshold, amid continued tensions in the Middle East region.

Hong Kong stocks close at three-week high on US-Iran ceasefire agreement

Hong Kong shares jumped to a three-week high on Wednesday as the US-Iran ceasefire agreement boosted investors' sentiment.

World/China

Taiwan opposition leader pledges reconciliation at memorial for founding father in China

Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun pledged on Wednesday to channel the spirit of her party's founder Sun Yat-sen and seek reconciliation with China, offering praise at his tomb for the country's achievements following the communist revolution.

Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire, Iran says safe passage through Hormuz possible

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Greece to ban social media for under 15-year-olds: PM

Greece will ban access to social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027 Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Chinese sports authorities crack down on cyberbullying of diving prodigy Quan

Chinese swimming authorities said on Wednesday they have launched an investigation into cyberbullying of diving star Quan Hongchan, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, and reported the matter to police.

China's top diplomat to visit North Korea this week

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will travel to North Korea on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry said, aiming to deepen relations between the neighbours.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu passes away at 80
NEWS
1 hour ago
Police warn of online shopping scams after victim loses $500,000 in fuel card fraud
NEWS
3 hours ago
Law Society assists 600 victims of Wang Fuk Court fire through legal hotline
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man arrested over leak of 56,000 patients’ data in Hospital Authority breach
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
4 hours ago
'Not a single drop of water': Plumber confirms fire tanks were dry a month before Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
4 hours ago
Law Society to visit Beijing next week to deepen legal cooperation
NEWS
4 hours ago
HKUST student sentenced to 12 months’ probation for upskirting on campus 
NEWS
4 hours ago
Ripples of oil price surge reach the bathroom shelf
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKUST launches five-year study on 500 seniors to unlock science behind longevity
NEWS
6 hours ago
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
21 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File Photo)
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
NEWS
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.