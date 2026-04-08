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NEWS

HK to combat 'soft resistance' with six strategies, says security chief

NEWS
9 mins ago
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Hong Kong will continue to combat "soft resistance" with six key strategies as the city faces significant national security risks, according to Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung.

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Tang said that the risks include persistent smear campaigns by external hostile forces, collusion between fugitives and external forces, local terrorism promoting illegal acts, and "soft resistance" inciting hatred.

To combat "soft resistance," Tang noted that authorities will strengthen the intelligence system, ensuring resolute law enforcement, actively refuting false information, and improving legal mechanisms, alongside enhancing inter-departmental collaboration and promoting national security education to the public.

Tang said a seminar will be held featuring a national leader and discussions with experts and scholars on national security issues as next Wednesday (Apr 15) marks the 11th "National Security Education Day." 

The Police College will host a flag-raising ceremony in the morning, followed by a general knowledge quiz competition on national security for all primary and secondary schools, he added. 

Additionally, various disciplinary and auxiliary forces will hold open days to allow citizens to learn more about their professional work and deepen their understanding of national security.

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