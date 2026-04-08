Fourth choking incident in four days as 91-year-old woman hospitalized

A 91-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after choking on food at her Happy Valley home, marking the fourth similar incident involving elderly residents in just four days, with two of the earlier cases proving fatal.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The latest case occurred at about 8.41am at Beverly Hill on Broadwood Road, where the woman, surnamed Ma, reportedly choked while eating an egg. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and found her conscious before sending her to the hospital for treatment.

The incident follows a series of choking cases involving elderly individuals across the city.

On Sunday morning, an 88-year-old man surnamed Chan choked while eating siu mai at a building on Factory Street in Shau Kei Wan and lost consciousness. He was rushed to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital but died in the early hours of the following day.

On Monday around noon, a 77-year-old woman surnamed Choi choked while having hot pot at a Taiwanese restaurant in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. She collapsed and was taken unconscious to Prince of Wales Hospital, where she later died.

Another case was reported on Tuesday night, when an 89-year-old woman surnamed Ngai choked while eating sliced chicken at a residential building on Yuk Sau Street in Happy Valley. She was found in a semi-conscious state and was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for emergency treatment.

