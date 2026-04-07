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NEWS

Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported

NEWS
17 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A Cathay Pacific flight from Los Angeles to Hong Kong made an emergency landing at Japan's Kansai International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday prompted by a sudden drop in engine oil levels. No injuries have been reported. 

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The concerned flight CX883 departed Los Angeles International Airport at 11.37pm local time on Monday (Apr 6), but made an emergency landing after the crew detected possible mechanical issues. The airline confirmed that all 373 passengers and crew on board landed safely at around 4.30am local time on Tuesday (Apr 7) at Kansai International Airport. 

According to local media, there was a sudden drop in engine oil levels during the flight, prompting the emergency diversion as a precaution. Reports stated the incident caused a brief disruption to operations at Kansai International Airport, delaying one departing flight. 

In response, Cathay Pacific apologized for the inconvenience caused, stating that all decisions made following established procedures were carried out with the safety of passengers and crew as the top priority.

The airline added that affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Hong Kong departing later, while engineering teams are now conducting necessary inspections of the aircraft involved.

Cathay PacificLos AngelesKansai International Airport

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