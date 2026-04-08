Thai man dies after collapsing in Mong Kok guesthouse

Read More
Morning Recap - April 8, 2026
5 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
A 41-year-old Thai man was found collapsed inside a guesthouse on Dundas Street in Mong Kok on Wednesday morning (Apr 8) and later died in hospital.
At around 5.30am, the man was discovered unconscious by a friend, who called police for assistance.
Paramedics arrived and rushed him to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite resuscitation attempts.
Police said the man held a recognisance form. The case was classified as “death in hospital.”
The cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: