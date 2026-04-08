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NEWS

Thai man dies after collapsing in Mong Kok guesthouse

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A 41-year-old Thai man was found collapsed inside a guesthouse on Dundas Street in Mong Kok on Wednesday morning (Apr 8) and later died in hospital.

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At around 5.30am, the man was discovered unconscious by a friend, who called police for assistance.

Paramedics arrived and rushed him to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite resuscitation attempts.

Police said the man held a recognisance form. The case was classified as “death in hospital.”

The cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

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