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NEWS

Park Island cancels six weekday ferry services, replaced by bus services

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Park Island Transport Company has announced the temporary cancellation of six weekday ferry services starting from Wednesday, with the routes to be covered by alternative bus arrangements. Services on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays will not be affected. 

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The company cited a crew shortage as the key reason for the decision, which was made after reviewing and balancing current utilization and service demand.

Affected sailings include evening trips departing from Park Island Bus Terminus at 5pm and 7.30pm and from Central Ferry Pier No.2 at 5.30pm and 8pm. These services will be replaced by bus route NR338S. 

In addition, two morning ferry trips –  8.10am from Park Island and 8.30am from Tsuen Wan – will be suspended. Affected passengers are advised to take bus route NR331S from Kei Wai Primary School bus stop to Tsuen Wan West.

Park Island Transport Company

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