Kowloon City murals showcase ‘Little Thailand’ charm under urban renewal scheme

A series of large-scale murals and street enhancements in Kowloon City is bringing fresh color to the district while highlighting its unique cultural identity as Hong Kong’s “Little Thailand.”

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The works form part of the Urban Renewal Authority’s District-based Building Rehabilitation Pilot Scheme, which has funded major repair works for seven buildings in the area while also providing additional support for facade beautification.

Among the highlights are four Thai-themed murals, reflecting the neighborhood’s strong Thai community.

The first completed piece, at Jenford Building on South Wall Road, spans about 250 square meters and was created by a visiting Thai street artist. Set against a bright yellow background, the mural features cartoon-style purple elephants, including a mother and calf, greeting passersby with a traditional wai gesture - a form of communication and a customary greeting in Thailand.

Wong, chairman of the Jenford Building’s owners’ corporation, said residents were initially concerned about the design and cost-sharing arrangements, but their attitudes changed after learning the project would be fully funded and after engaging with the creative team.

The Urban Renewal Authority selected a three-member Thai artist group through a tender process. The artists were required to complete local safety training and pass relevant assessments before working on scaffolding.

One of the artists, Waris, said it was his first time painting a mural on scaffolding and described the experience as both exciting and challenging, as they had to navigate around external air-conditioning units and pipes while working at height. He said he was pleased with the final result.

In addition to the murals, street-level improvements have been introduced to evoke memories of the former Kai Tak Airport. Sections of road have been resurfaced with blue anti-slip materials to create the visual effect of a sky reflection, while electrical boxes have been painted with images of aircraft taking off. Roadside railings have also been redesigned to resemble the old airport’s flight information display boards.

Local businesses hope the transformation will help draw more visitors to the district. Lam, owner of a Thai restaurant in the area, said the beautification works could attract both residents and tourists, and suggested that merchants could offer promotions, such as discounts for customers who share photos of the murals.

District councilor Lam Pok said Kowloon City regularly hosts in-depth local tours, and adding more distinctive murals to building facades would enhance the experience and help bring more foot traffic to the neighborhood.

