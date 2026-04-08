HK immigration chief Benson Kwok set for term extension

Hong Kong’s Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung is set to have his term extended to June next year, when the current government’s term ends, according to sources.

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Kwok, believed to be turning 57 this week, has reached the retirement age for disciplined services chiefs. The extension is aimed at ensuring a smooth leadership transition within the Immigration Department.

He was appointed Director of Immigration in September 2023 under Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

The move follows a similar arrangement in 2023, when then police commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee had his tenure extended to facilitate succession planning.

During his tenure, Kwok has overseen government initiatives, including efforts to attract global talent, with more than 410,000 applications approved under various schemes over the past three years. He also helped attract high-profile figures to the city, including snooker players Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

The Immigration Department has handled record travel volumes, with total passenger movements reaching 335 million last year. Between 2025 and February this year, about 37,000 travellers were refused entry, most for suspected purposes.

The extension comes ahead of major events next year, including the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule and the start of a new government, both expected to require experienced oversight.

Kwok is understood to have no intention of serving long-term, but is willing to stay on until the end of the current government’s term.