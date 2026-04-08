Morning Recap - April 8, 2026

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4 injured as taxi crashes into railing after truck lane change on Island Eastern Corridor

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Four people were injured in a traffic accident on the Island Eastern Corridor early Wednesday morning after a taxi carrying passengers from the airport was allegedly side-swiped by a heavy truck transporting vegetables and fruit.

HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees 5km queues as holiday travellers return

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was severely congested on Tuesday evening as large numbers of residents returned to Hong Kong at the peak of the five-day Easter and Ching Ming holiday.

Tuen Mun resident bus operator makes temporary schedule changes citing staff shortage, Transport Department concerned

ABC Bus, the operator of four resident bus routes in Tuen Mun, announced temporary changes to its NR711 service on Wednesday morning, citing reasons including "colleagues still in hospital" and "staff unable to return from travel."

6 youths arrested for allegedly assaulting, extorting F.1 student in Yuen Long

Six young people aged between 12 and 17 have been arrested for allegedly assaulting, threatening and extorting a 13-year-old Form One student in Yuen Long on Sunday, police said.

World/China News

Trump says he has agreed to two-week ceasefire with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

Netanyahu says Israel struck railways, bridges in Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel struck on Tuesday railways and bridges in Iran "used by the Revolutionary Guards", after Iranian officials reported damage to at least two bridges and railway infrastructure.

Photo: Reuters

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical issue, rendering him unable to govern the country, according to an intelligence assessment obtained by The Times.

UN chief 'very troubled' by Trump threats against Iran: spokesman

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed alarm Tuesday at President Donald Trump's dire warning that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran if the country does not meet an ultimatum to accept US war demands.

Photo: Reuters

China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

China and Russia on Tuesday vetoed a U.N. resolution encouraging states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the measure biased against Iran.

Photo: Reuters

5 killed, including 3 children, as car plunges off bridge in Fujian

Five people were killed, including three children, after a car plunged off a bridge in Fujian province, China.

Market

Physical oil prices hit record highs near $150 a barrel as Hormuz crisis worsens

European and Asian refiners are paying record high prices of near US$150 a barrel for some crude oil grades, far exceeding prices for paper futures, highlighting the worsening supply crisis from the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Wall Street closes mixed, with signs of progress as Trump's Iran deadline draws near

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday amid signs of progress in negotiations as the minutes ticked down to President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Editorial

Crowded borders, checkpoints, Golden Week ahead: HK must prepare for the next wave

Large crowds were seen this week at multiple border checkpoints across Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, and Shenzhen Bay control points.