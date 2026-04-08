UN chief 'very troubled' by Trump threats against Iran: spokesman

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed alarm Tuesday at President Donald Trump's dire warning that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran if the country does not meet an ultimatum to accept US war demands.

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"The secretary-general is very troubled by the statements that we've heard yesterday and again this morning, statements suggesting that an entire people or an entire civilization may be made to bear the consequences of political and military decisions," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

AFP