UN chief 'very troubled' by Trump threats against Iran: spokesman

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Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed alarm Tuesday at President Donald Trump's dire warning that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran if the country does not meet an ultimatum to accept US war demands.
"The secretary-general is very troubled by the statements that we've heard yesterday and again this morning, statements suggesting that an entire people or an entire civilization may be made to bear the consequences of political and military decisions," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
AFP
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