Fire Services Department releases life-saving guide after recent choking deaths

Following two consecutive days of suspected choking deaths involving elderly individuals during meals, the Fire Services Department on Tuesday afternoon has issued an urgent public reminder on how to perform critical first aid.

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In a social media post this afternoon, the department urged citizens to remain calm and encourage a choking patient to cough if possible.

If the patient's airway is completely blocked and they cannot cough, citizens are advised to dial 999 immediately for an ambulance while also taking action to assist the choking patient with the Heimlich maneuver.

Five steps to perform the Heimlich maneuver

Step 1: Stand behind the patient and encircle his or her waist with both arms

Step 2: Make a fist with one hand, with the thumb facing towards the patient and hold the fist firmly with the other hand.

Step 3: Place both hands on the patient's abdominal midline, slightly above the navel and well below the tip of the breastbone

Step 4: Pressing the hands inward and upward into the patient's abdomen with appropriate force, applying pressure to the diaphragm.

Step 5: Repeat the steps until the foreign object is dislodged

As a preventative measure, the department also included a reminder for the public, particularly urging the elderly to chew their food slowly and swallow carefully to prevent choking incidents.