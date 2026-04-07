Night Recap - April 7, 2026

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'I was an extremely diligent student,' John Lee tells primary schoolers

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu shared a lighthearted moment with students during a visit to a primary school in Kowloon City, where he was celebrating the Easter holidays and inspecting the School-based After-School Care Service Scheme.

Homecoming crowds return to HK as Easter, Ching Ming holidays end

As the five-day Easter and Ching Ming holidays wrap up, traveling residents began returning to the city on Tuesday through various boundary control points, with Hong Kong West Kowloon Station seeing homecoming crowds arrive in the morning.

HK food licenses to include national security clauses by Sept

All food business licenses in Hong Kong are expected to include clauses related to national security by September this year, according to the Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan.

Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported

A Cathay Pacific flight from Los Angeles to Hong Kong made an emergency landing at Japan's Kansai International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday prompted by a sudden drop in engine oil levels. No injuries have been reported.

Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’

A 31-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for overcharging a “highway toll” during an operation by the Lantau District Police targeting taxi violations.

Business Today

Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), will upload the sales brochure on Wednesday, selling 100 units via tender.

Hong Kong F&B sees 20pc slump over Easter while hotels thrive

Hong Kong's F&B industry experienced a downturn over the recent Easter and Ching Ming holidays, according to the Hong Kong Feast and Retreat Association on Tuesday.

Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports

Apple has been encountering setbacks in the engineering test phase of its first foldable iPhone, which could lead to delays in its mass production and product shipment schedule, Nikkei Asia reported on Monday, citing sources.

US AI expansion hit by power and supply chain shortages, half planned US data center projects delayed or canceled

Nearly half of planned US data center projects are being delayed or canceled, as the AI infrastructure boom collides with critical shortages of power infrastructure and Chinese-sourced electrical components, Bloomberg reported.

World/China

Taiwan opposition leader makes rare visit to China

Taiwan's main opposition leader will travel to China on Tuesday for a rare visit aimed at building cross-strait "peace", but the government warns Beijing will seek to stop US arms sales to the democratic island.

Trump says 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran does not make a deal

U.S. President Donald Trump once again exhorted Iran to make a deal by his Tuesday deadline, saying a "whole civilization will die tonight" if an agreement is not reached to end the conflict.

Singapore's NTU connects students in AI applications with free Google tools starting Aug

Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) announced on Monday that it will give all undergraduates full access to Google AI tools from August as part of its effort to integrate new technology into its curriculum.

At least two dead in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul

At least two attackers were killed and one was seriously injured in an extended gun battle between police and assailants directly outside the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to media reports and Reuters video.

China curbs domestic fuel price hike again to soften impact of surging oil prices

China on Tuesday once again limited its price hikes for gasoline and diesel to around half the typical increase under its pricing mechanism, in a bid to mitigate rising oil prices from the Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.