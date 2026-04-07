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NEWS

HKU, gov't kick off free citywide health initiative

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The government has joined hands with the University of Hong Kong’s medical school to roll out a yearlong, citywide outreach program offering free health screenings and lectures, with a goal of reaching at least 5,000 residents.

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The first event was held on Tuesday (Apr 7) in Sai Ying Pun, providing assessments that included the use of artificial intelligence to examine eye health for people aged 60 and above, drawing more than 250 in attendance.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said the event showcased the integration of the community network of the Care Teams with the professional medical knowledge of the HKU's Faculty of Medicine, further advancing community health services.

Dean of HKU's Faculty of Medicine Wallace Lau Chak-sing noted that the program’s launch in the Central and Western District marked the beginning of a series of activities that will expand across all 18 districts over the coming year.

The next event is scheduled for the end of this month in Yuen Long, where residents will be offered eye examinations and other health-related checks. Registration can be made through Care Teams.

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