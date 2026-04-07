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NEWS

Public backs dogs in restaurants but urges clear guidelines on implementation

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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The Hong Kong public has shown strong support for allowing dogs in licensed restaurants, with the majority of 93 submissions to the Legislative Council in favor of the policy. However, practical concerns regarding implementation, such as the handling of dog waste and the designation of pet-friendly areas, were also highlighted.

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Lawmaker Chan Pok-chi commented on Tuesday that the feedback reflects a broad social consensus, favoring a system where restaurants can voluntarily apply to be dog-friendly. 

He noted, however, that the public raised very practical concerns about the details of execution, urging the government to address them seriously.

Chan pointed out that the issue of dog waste is currently handled through informal negotiations between restaurants and dog owners. 

He expressed a need for a clear framework or official guidelines to reduce potential disputes. 

To address this, Chan suggested that restaurants could display rules at their entrances, list owner responsibilities online, or require owners to bring their own supplies for simple clean-ups. 

He also expressed hope that the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department could provide standard procedural guidelines.

Regarding whether restaurants would need to designate specific pet areas, Chan indicated that there are currently no strict regulations. The decision would likely depend on the size of the establishment and its operational practices, allowing restaurants flexibility. He expects the plan to develop in an orderly manner.

Chan also addressed concerns about employees who may be allergic to or afraid of dogs. He noted that organizations, including animal welfare agencies, are holding information sessions to share tips on interacting with pets. 

He assured that these employees' schedules would be reasonably adjusted and that they would not be forced to handle dog-related duties against their will.

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