'I was an extremely diligent student,' John Lee tells primary schoolers

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu shared a lighthearted moment with students during a visit to a primary school in Kowloon City, where he was celebrating the Easter holidays and inspecting the School-based After-School Care Service Scheme.

When one curious student asked, "Has the Chief Executive ever fallen behind on homework?" Lee, unfazed, shook his head with a smile.

"I was an extremely diligent student," he replied, adding, "If I felt I didn't have enough homework, I would find more revision exercises to do."

His response was met with a burst of laughter from the parents and guests in attendance.

Students participating in the scheme complete their homework and review under the guidance of tutors after school, as well as engaging in games and extracurricular activities.

Lee observed a teacher explaining a picture book and even joined the children in a game of dodgeball.

The government launched the scheme in the 2023/24 school year, funded by the Community Care Fund.

Under the program, schools provide the venue while non-governmental organizations are commissioned to operate the service, allowing primary school students in need to receive after-school care and learning support, facilitating *parents to work full time*.

As of last month, the scheme has been adopted by over 200 primary schools, offering more than 10,500 places and providing crucial support for working families.

Lee spoke with several parents who told him the program had made a significant difference in their lives. They explained that they could previously only manage part-time jobs due to childcare duties.

However, with their children in the after-school program, they can now work full-time with peace of mind, which has eased their financial burdens and reduced parenting stress.