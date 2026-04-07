logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

'I was an extremely diligent student,' John Lee tells primary schoolers

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu shared a lighthearted moment with students during a visit to a primary school in Kowloon City, where he was celebrating the Easter holidays and inspecting the School-based After-School Care Service Scheme.

When one curious student asked, "Has the Chief Executive ever fallen behind on homework?" Lee, unfazed, shook his head with a smile.

"I was an extremely diligent student," he replied, adding, "If I felt I didn't have enough homework, I would find more revision exercises to do." 

His response was met with a burst of laughter from the parents and guests in attendance.

Students participating in the scheme complete their homework and review under the guidance of tutors after school, as well as engaging in games and extracurricular activities. 

Lee observed a teacher explaining a picture book and even joined the children in a game of dodgeball.

The government launched the scheme in the 2023/24 school year, funded by the Community Care Fund. 

Under the program, schools provide the venue while non-governmental organizations are commissioned to operate the service, allowing primary school students in need to receive after-school care and learning support, facilitating *parents to work full time*. 

As of last month, the scheme has been adopted by over 200 primary schools, offering more than 10,500 places and providing crucial support for working families.

Lee spoke with several parents who told him the program had made a significant difference in their lives. They explained that they could previously only manage part-time jobs due to childcare duties. 

However, with their children in the after-school program, they can now work full-time with peace of mind, which has eased their financial burdens and reduced parenting stress.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
LegCo to conduct second Northern Metropolis visit this Thu with new mainland affairs chief
NEWS
8 mins ago
Taxi passenger overcharged in alleged double payment scam amid new e-payment rules
NEWS
13 mins ago
Innovative database to halve time for environmental impact assessments: Tse Chin-wan
NEWS
1 hour ago
Northern Metropolis University Town to attract world-class faculty, deepen mainland partnerships: Christine Choi
NEWS
1 hour ago
Elderly P-plate driver charged with dangerous driving after viral Tolo Highway video
NEWS
1 hour ago
Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong F&B sees 20pc slump over Easter while hotels thrive 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Industry welcomes new Kwu Tung North sports complex but flags missing links
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay flight from LA to HK makes emergency landing in Japan, no injuries reported
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
HK food licenses to include national security clauses by Sept
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.