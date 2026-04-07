logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Elderly P-plate driver charged with dangerous driving after viral Tolo Highway video

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 70-year-old probationary driver has been charged with dangerous driving after dashcam footage captured him driving against traffic on Tolo Highway before making an abrupt U-turn and cutting into the fast lane toward Kowloon. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dashcam footage uploaded by a netizen to Facebook showed a private car displaying a “P” plate driving the wrong way in the slow lane near the shoulder of Tolo Highway before abruptly making a U-turn into the third lane and then cutting into the fast lane. 

Police discovered the incident through cyber patrols and launched an investigation to trace the driver. 

Following an in-depth inquiry, officers charged a 70-year-old local man, surnamed Lau, by way of summons on suspicion of dangerous driving. 

+1

Police reminded motorists to pay close attention to road signs and plan their routes in advance to avoid accidents, warning that dangerous driving is a serious traffic offense.

A conviction could lead to a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine and three years’ imprisonment. 

The video also raised road safety concerns among netizens, with some condemning the driver for reckless behavior.

Comments criticized the risky U‑turn on the highway, cutting lanes without signaling, and committing multiple offenses in seconds. 

Some users went as far as to urge authorities to revoke the man's probationary license immediately.

Tolo Highway

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
2 injured in Tolo Highway crash, lanes closed
NEWS
18-02-2026 00:16 HKT
GTR R35 severely damaged in Tolo Highway crash, driver missing
NEWS
19-01-2026 07:18 HKT
LegCo to conduct second Northern Metropolis visit this Thu with new mainland affairs chief
NEWS
8 mins ago
Taxi passenger overcharged in alleged double payment scam amid new e-payment rules
NEWS
14 mins ago
Innovative database to halve time for environmental impact assessments: Tse Chin-wan
NEWS
1 hour ago
Northern Metropolis University Town to attract world-class faculty, deepen mainland partnerships: Christine Choi
NEWS
1 hour ago
'I was an extremely diligent student,' John Lee tells primary schoolers
NEWS
1 hour ago
Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong F&B sees 20pc slump over Easter while hotels thrive 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Industry welcomes new Kwu Tung North sports complex but flags missing links
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chongqing beauty goes viral after TV interview with 'old city' subtitle, clarifies it was a mistake
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.