Elderly P-plate driver charged with dangerous driving after viral Tolo Highway video

A 70-year-old probationary driver has been charged with dangerous driving after dashcam footage captured him driving against traffic on Tolo Highway before making an abrupt U-turn and cutting into the fast lane toward Kowloon.

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Dashcam footage uploaded by a netizen to Facebook showed a private car displaying a “P” plate driving the wrong way in the slow lane near the shoulder of Tolo Highway before abruptly making a U-turn into the third lane and then cutting into the fast lane.

Police discovered the incident through cyber patrols and launched an investigation to trace the driver.

Following an in-depth inquiry, officers charged a 70-year-old local man, surnamed Lau, by way of summons on suspicion of dangerous driving.

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Police reminded motorists to pay close attention to road signs and plan their routes in advance to avoid accidents, warning that dangerous driving is a serious traffic offense.

A conviction could lead to a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine and three years’ imprisonment.

The video also raised road safety concerns among netizens, with some condemning the driver for reckless behavior.

Comments criticized the risky U‑turn on the highway, cutting lanes without signaling, and committing multiple offenses in seconds.

Some users went as far as to urge authorities to revoke the man's probationary license immediately.