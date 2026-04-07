logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK food licenses to include national security clauses by Sept

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

All food business licenses in Hong Kong are expected to include clauses related to national security by September this year, according to the Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tse said the move aims to strengthen the national security awareness of merchants and their employees through institutional constraints.

He added that this is part of the Environment and Ecology Bureau's strategy to extend national security responsibilities into social governance.

It follows the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department's (FEHD) decision last May to add national security clauses to license renewals, explicitly prohibiting business activities that endanger national security.

Tse also outlined a two-pronged approach to promoting national security education, targeting both internal civil servants and the public.

He said the bureau holds regular themed seminars internally to remind all staff, regardless of their position, to place national security at the forefront of their work and reinforce their sense of responsibility.

For the public and youth, Tse mentioned that the bureau has partnered with mainland authorities to launch a video series, which is widely broadcast in government headquarters, the Legislative Council, schools, and venues under the Environmental Protection Department.

The series aims to help the public understand the intrinsic link between ecological protection and national security, encouraging them to consciously safeguard both.

national security

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
White paper helps review HK's national security duties: Henry Tang
NEWS
11-02-2026 01:23 HKT
(File photo)
Homecoming crowds return to HK as Easter, Ching Ming holidays end
NEWS
56 mins ago
Red paint thrown at trial-run internet cafe in Yuen Long after suspected protection fee demand
NEWS
9 hours ago
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
NEWS
10 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
11 hours ago
Photo by Sam Kwong via Facebook
Passenger 'delivering gas' by MTR goes viral as other commuters seen ignoring hazard 
NEWS
17 hours ago
'No longer an employee': HK doctor loses hospital job after circulating resuscitation photo
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo from Xinhua)
Zhuhai Port to Hong Kong experiences heavy traffic on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HK police warn of three-step trap as $60m lost to investment scams in one week
NEWS
19 hours ago
Elderly hiker rescued after three-day ordeal in Tuen Mun hills
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT
Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-04-2026 03:27 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.