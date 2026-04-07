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NEWS

Hong Kong F&B sees 20pc slump over Easter while hotels thrive 

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong's F&B industry experienced a downturn over the recent Easter and Ching Ming holidays, according to the Hong Kong Feast and Retreat Association on Tuesday.

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The association’s chairman, Edward Leung Hei, stated in a radio program today that the catering industry's business fell by 15 to 20 percent compared to a normal weekend.

Eateries in industrial areas were hit even harder, with business dropping by 30 to 50 percent.

(File photo)
(File photo)

In contrast, high-end restaurants reported a slight increase in revenue during the holiday. 

Leung also highlighted that overall business for hotels was better than last year, with room rates increasing by 15 to 20 percent and many hotels reaching 100 percent occupancy.

He explained that an influx of mainland tourists during their own long holiday filled the gap left by a large number of Hong Kong residents who traveled abroad.

Furthermore, Leung expects a peak season for the industry in the coming months, with major events like the Hong Kong Sevens, followed by the Labour Day Golden Week holiday, Mother's Day, and Father's Day.

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