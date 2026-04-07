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Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 31-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for overcharging a “highway toll” during an operation by the Lantau District Police targeting taxi violations. 

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In the operation, officers posed as passengers and took a taxi from Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge checkpoint. Upon arrival, the taxi driver demanded that the officers pay approximately HK$85 as a “highway toll.”

The police immediately identified themselves and arrested the cabby on suspicion of four violations, including overcharging, failing to display his taxi driver’s license, driving in a prohibited area, and failing to issue a receipt upon request. 

The involved taxi has been impounded for inspection.

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