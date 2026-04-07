Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’

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HK taxis drive into modern times with e-payments
01-04-2026 13:49 HKT
Tap to go: Taxis all set for e-payment shift starting Wed
31-03-2026 13:03 HKT
Octopus reassures taxi drivers of no fees ahead of new e-payment rule
01-03-2026 16:27 HKT
Taxis must offer electronic payment from Apr 1, Transport Department says
28-01-2026 21:26 HKT
3 hurt after two taxis collide near Queen Elizabeth Hospital
23-12-2025 03:12 HKT
$13k monthly pay in taxi job offer triggers online debate in HK
21-11-2025 19:14 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT