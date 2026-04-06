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World-class fencing hall and swimming pool planned for Northern Metropolis

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Following the remarkable success of its fencing team on the world stage, the Hong Kong government is advancing plans to build two international-standard sports facilities in the Northern Metropolis, aiming to cement the city's status as a hub for elite athletics.

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New venues to elevate Hong Kong's sporting profile

A dedicated, international-grade fencing hall and a separate competition-level swimming complex are set to be constructed in Kwu Tung North.

This initiative, first proposed in the 2023 Policy Address, aims to provide top-tier training and competition venues to support the development of local athletes and attract global talent.

The new fencing hall will be a core feature of the Joint-user Complex and Joint-user General Office Building at Area 29, Kwu Tung North.

According to the latest plans from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the space originally designated for a standard sports hall and an indoor pool will be consolidated to create a large-scale venue specifically designed for fencing.

This facility will be capable of hosting major international and local competitions, while also serving as a training ground for professionals and school teams.

Despite the focus on fencing, the venue will include two multi-purpose secondary halls to accommodate other sports, such as basketball, badminton, and the increasingly popular pickleball.

State-of-the-art swimming complex also planned

To replace the pool originally planned for the joint-use building, the government will construct a new, upgraded international competition-level swimming complex elsewhere in Kwu Tung North.

This modern facility will feature heated pools and diving facilities, with an estimated seating capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 spectators.

Outside of competitions, it will be available for public use and group rentals, potentially hosting performances by national and international athletes.

The joint-use complex itself, a major community hub, is also planned to house a post office, community hall, library, kindergarten, youth center, and health clinics.

Located approximately a 10-minute walk from the future Kwu Tung MTR station, the new fencing hall is projected to be completed around 2030-2031.

It is anticipated that these world-class facilities will be in high demand and will serve as a key training base for both local and international athletes, further developing the Northern Metropolis into a strategic centre for sports excellence.

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