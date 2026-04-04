Police arrest 14 and remove prostitution ads in week-long Kwun Tong crackdown

Authorities have concluded a seven-day operation targeting street-level vice activities and illegal solicitation signs across several hotspots in the Kwun Tong district.

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Between March 29 and April 4, officers from the Kwun Tong Police District conducted a series of coordinated raids to combat public solicitation and the display of promotional materials related to the sex trade.

The operation focused on well-known areas including Mut Wah Street, Fu Yan Street, and Hong Ning Road.

During the crackdown, police arrested 14 women from mainland, aged between 25 and 53.

Legal proceedings have already begun for 11 of the suspects, who face charges of soliciting for immoral purposes and violating their stay conditions, while the remaining three individuals have been referred to relevant departments for repatriation.

Beyond street-level arrests, the operation extended to inspecting several residential buildings in the district.

Officers identified three buildings where specific units were openly displaying signs that promoted or could reasonably be interpreted as advertising prostitution services.

Police seized all such materials as evidence.

This move aims to clean up the visual environment of the neighborhood and disrupt the marketing efforts of organized vice groups operating within residential blocks.

The police have issued a strong reminder that soliciting for immoral purposes in public or loitering for such reasons is a serious criminal offense, punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of HK$10,000.

Furthermore, the legal consequences for displaying signs that promote prostitution services are significantly harsher, carrying a maximum penalty of 12 years of imprisonment.

Authorities emphasized that these enforcement actions will continue to ensure public order and urged citizens to refrain from engaging in illegal activities that compromise the character of the community.