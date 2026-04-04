Visitor numbers unaffected by Middle East crisis: Rosanna Law

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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui stated that visitor numbers have not been affected by the crisis in the Middle East so far, despite transit flights from Europe to Hong Kong being affected as there *has been* an increase in direct flights.

According to Law, *art* collectors from Europe, America, and even *Qatar have* come to Hong Kong to participate in art exhibitions; as she described high-end travelers as having strong purchasing power and experiencing "world-class" hotels and bars in Hong Kong.

Law added that the current standards for art storage in Hong Kong are inconsistent, and valuable artworks have very specific storage requirements, including proper handling of light, temperature, and humidity.

She said that the Airport Authority is developing art storage facilities within the airport, which she believes will help attract more owners to choose Hong Kong as a transit point, or even visit Hong Kong as a side trip.

Art Basel organizers also indicated that with such storage facilities, people would be more inclined to regard Hong Kong as a major center for art investment.

Furthermore, with the Kai Tak Sports Park having been open for over a year, Law said that authorities will review the necessity to fine-tune the previously set key performance indicators (KPIs) to meet actual needs.

Regarding the marathon, she expressed hopes that the Association of Athletics Affiliates could submit a proposal as soon as possible.

She believes that a two-day event could be considered, but this would involve more manpower and resources, and several factors need to be taken into account, including the organizer's capacity and the public's reaction.