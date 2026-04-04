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NEWS

DPO provides technical support following Hospital Authority data breach

NEWS
04-04-2026 22:43 HKT
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The Digital Policy Office (DPO) has stepped in to assist the Hospital Authority (HA) with emergency response and network security reviews after a breach exposed the personal information of over 56,000 patients.

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Government response and technical assistance

The DPO announced today that it is treating the Hospital Authority data breach with the utmost importance.

Since the incident came to light, the DPO has been in constant contact with the HA to monitor the situation and provide professional technical support.

The office confirmed that the HA has already implemented emergency measures, including a comprehensive review of its internal network systems.

Current assessments indicate that the authority’s systems are now operating securely and normally, and the process of notifying affected individuals is underway.

Continuous intelligence monitoring

Beyond immediate incident response, the DPO is providing ongoing intelligence monitoring to detect any further threats or unauthorized data movements.

This collaborative effort between the digital authorities and the healthcare provider aims to shore up defenses and ensure that the scope of the leak remains contained.

The office will continue to work closely with the HA to analyze the source of the breach and prevent similar vulnerabilities from being exploited in the future.

Public warning against identity fraud

In light of the leak, the DPO issued a strong advisory to the public regarding the risk of secondary scams.

Citizens are warned not to trust the identity of a caller or messenger simply because they can recite personal details such as full names, ID numbers, or dates of birth.

Authorities emphasize that the possession of such data by a stranger is not proof of their official status.

Verification and support channels

To avoid falling victim to fraud or extortion, the public is encouraged to stay vigilant and verify any suspicious communications.

Individuals should use official department hotlines to confirm the identity of anyone claiming to be a government or hospital official.

For those seeking further advice on data protection or who suspect their privacy has been compromised, the DPO recommends contacting the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data for specialized assistance.

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