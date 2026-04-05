Customs seizes $2.9m in suspected heroin at Hong Kong International Airport; arresting one man

Hong Kong Customs intercepted a drug trafficking attempt at the international airport on Saturday, discovering a significant stash of narcotics hidden in the carry-on luggage of a traveler arriving from Malaysia.

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During a routine clearance operation at Hong Kong International Airport today, Customs officers inspected the baggage of a 20-year-old male passenger.

The traveler had just arrived on a flight from Penang, Malaysia. Upon searching his carry-on items, officers uncovered approximately 4.4 kilograms of suspected heroin.

The seized drugs have an estimated market value of roughly HK$2.9 million, marking a substantial blow to local trafficking efforts.

The individual was immediately taken into custody and has since been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. He is scheduled to appear at the Eastern Magistrates' Courts on April 6 to face the allegations.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, the offense is treated with extreme severity; those convicted of drug trafficking face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of HK$5 million.

Customs officials emphasized that they will continue to utilize a risk-assessment approach to identify and screen passengers arriving from high-risk regions.

By focusing on intelligence analysis, the department aims to dismantle transnational drug networks attempting to use Hong Kong as a transit or destination point.

Authorities also issued a stern warning to the public, particularly against being lured into criminal activity for financial gain.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and refuse any offers to carry unknown or controlled items across borders on behalf of others.

The department reiterated that ignorance of a bag's contents is not a valid defense and that accepting such delegations can lead to life-altering legal consequences.