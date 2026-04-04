John Lee pledges expansion of after-school care program to support working families

The government is exploring ways to further expand the School-based After-School Care Service Scheme following positive feedback from parents and successful performance metrics.

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During a recent visit to a primary school in Kowloon City, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu observed the program in action while participating in Easter-themed activities with students.

He noted that the initiative has become a vital component of the administration’s targeted poverty alleviation strategy by fostering collaboration between the government, the business sector, and the community.



The program originally launched during the 2023/24 academic year through a partnership involving school venues, funding from the Community Care Fund, and the expertise of non-governmental organizations.

It was designed to provide a safe environment for primary students to complete their homework, revise under the guidance of tutors, and engage in extracurricular activities such as sports and storytelling.

By allowing children to remain on campus after school hours, the government aims to support working parents who would otherwise be restricted by childcare responsibilities.

Growth of the initiative has been rapid since its inception. Starting with 59 schools across seven districts, the program expanded to 126 schools citywide by the 2024/25 academic year.

Following a policy address last year that removed the cap on service places, participation has surged to over 200 schools, providing upwards of 10,500 slots for students as of last month. This scaling effort reflects a direct response to the high demand from families seeking better work-life balance and financial stability.

During his visit, John Lee spoke with parents who shared how the service has transformed their lives.

Many explained that they were previously limited to part-time roles due to the need to supervise their children after school. With the implementation of the care scheme, these parents have been able to transition into full-time employment, which has eased their household economic pressures and reduced the stress associated with child-rearing.

Students also reported benefiting from the social aspects of the program, noting that they have made new friends and gained broader perspectives through the various activities provided.

Academic evaluations conducted by university research teams have confirmed that the program is meeting its key performance indicators, with some areas even exceeding initial expectations.

Lee expressed his satisfaction with these results, emphasizing that improving the livelihoods of citizens remains the core objective of his administration.

He confirmed that he and his team will now focus on researching further expansions to ensure that public resources are used effectively to benefit an even greater number of families across the city.