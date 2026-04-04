Hong Kong man rescued from Myanmar captivity after falling for online job scam

A 25-year-old Hong Kong man has been successfully rescued from a forced labor situation in Myanmar after being lured to Thailand by a fraudulent online job advertisement. He was returned to Thailand on Friday following a coordinated rescue effort by authorities from Hong Kong, mainland China, and Thailand.

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A Hong Kong Security Bureau task force arrived in Thailand yesterday to facilitate the man's prompt return to Hong Kong.

The man, who remains unharmed, is reported to be in good physical and mental condition and was scheduled to be reunited with his family in Thailand.

The ordeal began earlier in the month when the man responded to an online ad for a short-term job in Thailand.

After flying from Hong Kong to Bangkok in mid-March, he was picked up in a vehicle outside his hotel and transported to an unknown location, which he later discovered was across the border in Myanmar.

His family, who had not received any ransom demands, lost contact with him and reported him missing on March 22.

The rescue operation was swiftly launched by the Security Bureau's dedicated task force, which worked in close collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, the Chinese Embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok, and Thai authorities.



According to the Security Bureau, the man described his harrowing experience over the past several days as being akin to living through a terrifying movie plot.