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NEWS

East Kowloon police crack down on illegal racing and drink driving over Easter; five arrested

NEWS
04-04-2026 13:15 HKT
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Five individuals were arrested in East Kowloon during a two-day Easter enforcement operation targeting illegal racing and drink driving, with police seizing suspected drugs and untaxed cigarettes.

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The Traffic Kowloon East Enforcement and Control Division's task force conducted two specialized operations, dubbed "QUICKCHASER" and "FOSSINGTON," over the Easter holiday period, from April 2 to 3.

These initiatives focused on the main roads within the district, aiming to combat impaired driving and unlawful racing activities.

During the operations, officers observed motorcycles allegedly speeding and weaving dangerously through traffic.

This led to the arrest of two local male motorcyclists, aged 35 and 37, on suspicion of "illegal racing," "dangerous driving," and "driving without third-party insurance."

Additionally, three local male private car drivers, aged between 28 and 43, were apprehended.

Their alleged offenses included "drink driving," "possession of dangerous drugs," "possession of untaxed cigarettes," "driving without a license," and "driving without third-party insurance." In one of the arrested drivers' private cars, officers discovered a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, valued at approximately HK$1,000, along with 2,600 suspected untaxed cigarettes, with an estimated market value of HK$5,000 and a dutiable value of approximately HK$10,000.

All arrested individuals have been released on bail pending further investigation and are required to report back to the police in early May.

Two motorcycles involved in the incidents were also impounded for further examination.

The force reiterated its commitment to continuous enforcement actions against dangerous and drink driving.

The police emphasized that conviction for such serious offenses can lead to imprisonment and license suspension.

Authorities urged all motorists to adhere to traffic laws to ensure road safety and protect public lives and property.

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