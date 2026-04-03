Man steals $22,000 Chanel handbag from Tsuen Wan Plaza shop

A Chanel handbag worth about HK$22,000 was stolen from a shop in Tsuen Wan Plaza on Friday afternoon (Apr 3), prompting a police investigation.

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The incident occurred at around 3pm at a store in the shopping mall on Tai Pa Street, where a staff member reported the suspected theft.

Police said initial inquiries suggest a man took the handbag before fleeing the scene. The case has been classified as theft and is being handled by the Tsuen Wan district crime squad.

Officers are searching for a male suspect, aged between 30 and 40, who was wearing a jacket and a hat at the time of the incident.